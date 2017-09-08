Krispy Kreme offering Pumpkin spice doughnuts today

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Pumpkin spice lovers rejoice!

For one day you can get a Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut at Krispy Kreme. On Friday, Sept. 8, the doughnut shop will usher in autumn with the seasonal transformation of the classic Original Glazed creation.

“As guests anticipate the crisp return of fall, we’re offering the taste of the season they’re craving – served fresh, the Krispy Kreme way,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “The Original Glazed doughnut is a delicious treat on its own. By adding the subtle flavor of pumpkin spice, our guests can enjoy a one-of-a-kind fall indulgence.”

