Local man taking mobile shower truck to Texas for hurricane victims

Outside of 'Shower to the People' truck (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A local man who wants to bring showers to the people is traveling to help hurricane victims.

Jake Austin and his mobile shower truck were first introduced to News 4 viewers last year when he began providing hot showers for the homeless. The mobile shower truck has two showers, two sinks and gets the water from a nearby hydrant.

After Hurricane Harvey, Austin began collecting hygiene supplies to take with his mobile shower down to Texas.

“Folks from all over St. Louis have come together to send hygiene supplies with us,” Austin said. “We’re gonna take our shower trucks down there and offer showers to folks who are staying in shelters.”

Austin said whether it's homelessness or a natural disaster, he created the mobile shower to help people.

“Hot water and soap and they come out smiling or laughing or they’re in there singing, and so, we don’t claim to change anybody’s life but we can change someone’s morning into a better afternoon,” he said.

Click here for more information on Shower to the People.

