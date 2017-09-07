SLPS employee charged with sexual trafficking of a child

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis Public School District employee has been charged with serious sexual crimes involving a student at his school.

45-year-old Michael West is charged with promoting child pornography and the sexual trafficking of a child.

According to court documents, between the dates of July 1 and August 10 of this year, West approached a 15-year-old male student at the school he worked at and said he could help the student make money.

West reportedly told the boy he could set up meetings where the student would perform sexual acts for cash. West explained he would take a percentage for the money for setting up the exchange.

He also requested an explicit photo of the student to share with others.

The district has not confirmed which school West worked at. News 4 will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.