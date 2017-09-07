Tensions run high for Mayor Lyda Krewson’s 2nd town hall session

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The second town hall meeting hosted by Mayor Lyda Krewson began with more people and a slightly mellow atmosphere, but tensions quickly flared.

It was standing room only for Krewson's second community meeting, held at the Schlafly branch of STL Public Library, with the room's 275-person capacity reached within minutes. Some attendees were even turned away.

For those who did make it inside, some delivered heartfelt remarks about city issues, such as a lack of resources for certain areas.

“A child born in Clayton can expect to live to be 18 years longer than a child in the JeffVanderLou neighborhood,” said Kelly McGowan.

Protesters also showed up, demanding a conviction for former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in his murder trial.

Several people held signs and shouted expletives inside the library well after the meeting reached its end.



The mayor mentioned several things, including her bid to bring Amazon HQ2 to STL, why she hasn't named STL a sanctuary city in light of DACA, and Stockley.



Protesters booed when the mayor mentioned that the National Guard may be called in if proposed protests following the verdict exceed expectations for law enforcement.

“Don’t [expletive[ call the National Guard,” said one protester in the crowd.

The most constant complaint of the night was crime.

“I go home and I lay my head down in fear every night,” said a participant.

Krewson’s next town hall will take place at Vashon High School on Sept. 19.

