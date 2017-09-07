New grocery store and apartment building coming to heart of Dogtown neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Dogtown will soon be home to a new grocery store and apartment building, as construction of a $25 million development is set to start at Clayton Avenue and Graham Street in October.

The entire first floor of the building will be commercial space and will include a Fields Foods grocery store.

There will be 100 apartments in the floors above, and Fields Foods will deliver within a mile radius.

“It’s probably the top-requested amenity people would like to see in the neighborhood and it’s been awhile since there’s been a full-service grocery in the neighborhood so we’re very excited," said 24th Ward Alderman Scott Ogilvie.

The development is going into what is currently a long vacant lot in the heart of the neighborhood and will include gas fire pits and bocce ball courts. There will also be 123 underground parking spaces.

The apartment building will be called Hibernia, playing off the Irish heritage of Dogtown and units are expected to start at $1,300.

Construction is expected to take 14 months.