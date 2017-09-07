House painter charged in theft of $125,000 in jewelry from home - KMOV.com

By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
CLARKSON VALLEY (KMOV.com) - A house painter doing business out of a Clarkson Valley home has been charged with stealing $125,000 worth of jewelry.

Police say Christopher S. Johnson, 42, is charged with one felony count of stealing jewelry from the home in April.

Johnson was painting in the home located in the 1660 block of Kehrsgrove Drive and stole a diamond wedding ring band and a diamond tennis necklace worth $71,000 total together, along with other jewelry.

According to police, Johnson stole several pieces of jewelry throughout a period of two months. 

Bond for Johnson is set at $40,000.

