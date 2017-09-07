Appeals court: Grandparents not part of Trump's travel ban - KMOV.com

Appeals court: Grandparents not part of Trump's travel ban

SEATTLE (AP) -- A federal appeals court has rejected the Trump administration's limited view of who is allowed into the U.S. under the president's travel ban.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that grandparents, cousins and similarly close relations of people in the U.S. shouldn't be prevented from coming to the country.

The court also said refugees accepted by a resettlement agency shouldn't be banned.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court said the 90-day ban could be enforced pending arguments set for October. But the justices said it shouldn't apply to visitors who have a "bona fide relationship" with people or organizations in the U.S., such as close family ties or a job offer.

The government interpreted such relations to include immediate family members and in-laws, but not grandparents, cousins, aunts and uncles.

