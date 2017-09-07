Missouri Lt. Governor wants special session called over controversial Facebook post from senator

Missouri's Lieutenant Governor has spoken: he wants a special session regarding State Senator Maria Chapelle-Nadal's controversial Facebook post last month whether the governor calls for one or not.

Lt. Governor Mike Parson said he wants Chappelle-Nadal, D-University City, out of her position following her Facebook comment that wished for President Donald Trump to be assassinate.

"I have no desire to sit in the same chamber with an elected official who has called for the assassination of the President of the United States.," Parson said.

In August, News 4 reported on Chappelle-Nadal's Facebook comment.

Chappelle-Nadal posted the comment, “No. I Will. I hope Trump is assassinated!” in response to a comment from another person who posted about his cousin being on the President’s secret service detail and his fear that he will probably receive a visit from the secret service.

Following the report of the comment, several lawmakers have called for her to step down, including Senator Claire McCaskill and Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.

The senator apologized for the post, but said she will not step down.

While Greitens said Chapelle-Nadal should step down, he said he will not call a special session to oust her from her position. He said lawmakers have the power to do so without need for a special session.

