Students at Kirkwood School District uses solar eclipse as learning experience

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Students at the Kirkwood School District took the opportunity to explore scientific data during the recent total solar eclipse.

Kids collected scientific data including temperature, wind speed, and the respiration rate of plants.

Students also watched how the chickens on one school campus reacted.

A science teacher at Kirkwood high school tells us they really encouraged students to be aware of their surrounding during the eclipse and savor the experience.

“I think a lot of kids looked, sat down, watched rather than try to put it out on social media,” said Joe Bartin, a science teacher at Kirkwood High School.

The district brought 13,000 eclipse glasses for all students and staff members.

While some students plan to keep theirs, others are donating the rest to organizations that help schools.

A number of students are giving them to schools in South America where there will be a total eclipse in 2019.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved