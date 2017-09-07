Police: Intoxicated skinny dipper says he was doing the Polar Plunge

Washington police were called to Lions Lake early Monday morning because of a report of a naked man swimming in the lake.

According to Det. Sgt. Steve Sitze, when officers arrived they found a man who was wet, shirtless and appeared to be intoxicated.

Police said he told them he was taking part in the Polar Plunge. Investigators say the man told a witness earlier that he was going streaking.

Sitze said the man was taken to the police station and placed in protective custody. Police did not release his name.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved