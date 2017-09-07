Equifax says breach exposed personal data of 143 million America - KMOV.com

Equifax says breach exposed personal data of 143 million Americans

By KMOV.com Staff
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Credit monitoring company Equifax says a data breach exposed personal data from 143 million Americans.

The company discovered the breach on July 29, and the exposed data consists of birth dates, credit card numbers, social security numbers and more. Given the population of the United States was calculated at 324 million at the start of 2017, the breach affects nearly half of the country. 

Equifax said in a release nearly 210,000 credit card numbers were obtained along with driver's license numbers and home addresses. Hackers reportedly exploited a security vulnerability in a website application to gain access to Equifax's private data. The company said it has begun reaching out to affected customers through mail and is working with state and federal authorities.

Equifax, along with Trans Union and Experian, is one of the three nationwide credit reporting companies that tracks the financial history of American consumers and scores their credit. 

The companies have financial data on nearly every aspect of their consumers' lives. In response to the breach, the company is offering a year of TrustedID Premier for free to all customers. 

The company's stock fell five percent in after hours trading. 

  Trump Jr. tells Senate he 'did not collude' with Russians

    President Donald Trump's oldest son is scheduled to make his first appearance on Capitol Hill Thursday as part of a Senate investigation into Russian meddling in the presidential election.
  It's a 'great thing' to deal with Democrats, Trump now says

    Democratic leaders say President Donald Trump has agreed to fund the government and increase the nation's debt limit for three month as part of a deal to rush disaster aid to Harvey victims.
  Ex-Trump strategist: White House aides must defend president

    President Donald Trump's ex-strategist is blasting White House aides who publicly distanced themselves from the president's response to Charlottesville _ yet stick it out in the West Wing.
