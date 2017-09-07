High speed chase on I-55 ends in crash, speeds exceeded 100 MPH

A police officer was dragged by a suspect vehicle before embarking on a 40-mile, high-speed chase on Interstate 55 (I-55) on Thursday.

Before the chase started, officers were involved in a traffic stop in the Springfield area. A fight broke out between the suspect and the officer, wherein the suspect assaulted the officer, police said. The suspect then drove south on I-55, where speeds reached near 130 MPH. Police said spike strips were deployed in an attempt to stop the suspect vehicle.

The chase started in Springfield, Illinois and ended in Mount Olive, which is in Macoupin County, after the suspect made a wrong-way turn off the highway. During his exit, the suspect crashed his vehicle. Officers arrested him following the accident.

The arresting officer is not badly injured. At this time, the cause of the traffic stop is not known,

