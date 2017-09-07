Only legal skate park in St. Louis ready to unveil second phase

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) –If you build it, they will come. That's the hope for phase two of the Peter Mathews Memorial Skate Garden, located in the Bevo Mill neighborhood.

"Skateboarding is not a sport or hobby. It really is an entire lifestyle," says volunteer who goes by 'Joker.'

That lifestyle just got a major upgrade. The skate park, the only legal one in the city, first opened three years ago on Morganford.

It relocated from Kingshighway Bridge because renovations of that bridge closed the park.

Word of the park's success got around.

"We got a grant from the Tony Hawk Foundation and Mini USA, the car company, " said Bryan Bedwell with Kingshighway Vigilante Transitions. "They were looking to get into the skateboarding world and thought we had a good cause and helped us out."

The new additions are designed and built by Bedwell and his team of volunteers who are all seasoned skateboarders.

The park gives the skateboarding community a place to call their own.

"With traffic, you are out on the streets you can get hit and cause accidents. Also property damage," Bedwell said. "A lot of people get mad if you skateboard on their stuff because it tears it up a bit, so having a place that you can actually do it at opens the playing field for everyone to get involved."

For those helping build it, they say it's an amazing experience.

"In 20 years, I can show my grand kids, 'look I helped build this. I was involved in this,'" said Joker.

Work will continue to get everything in place for the second grand opening. That is set for next Tuesday the 12th from 4 to 8 p.m. at 4415 Morganford Road. There will also be a special guest appearance by pro skater Tony Hawk.

