MICDS expels students who sent racist social media messages

There has been a lot of damage control going on at MICDS in the aftermath, from school officials addressing all students Tuesday morning and holding two meetings with parents later in the day.

MICDS announced that students involved in sending racist social media messages will no longer be a part of their community.

"It was determined that none of these students can remain in our community because their conduct violated our most deeply held values, was contrary to our Mission and harmed our community in significant ways," Head of School Lisa Lyle wrote in an online announcement to the MICDS community.

The school made the announcement on their website Thursday afternoon. The decision comes a few days after the messages first came to light. On Tuesday, News 4 reported when the messages were discovered in a group chat between students.

The messages were sent through the application SnapChat, and they were a part of a group message between freshman students. The posts made at least seven mentions of the N-word, as well as a reference to applying to the Klu Klux Klan.

