3 suspects lured pizza delivery driver to fake address for robbery, police say

Warrants were issued for three suspects police said lured a pizza delivery driver to a fake address and robbed him.

Marcus Hicks, Travis Brown, and Vincint Reed have all been charged with First Degree Robbery.

Police said on Sept. 5, Hicks, Brown, and Reed gave a pizza delivery driver an address that was not theirs after placing a pizza order. When the driver returned to his vehicle after arriving to the address and was approached by the three suspects.

The suspects allegedly demanded pizza and money from the victim, and came away with $100 in cash.

Police said the suspects approached the driver with what appeared to be a firearm.

Florissant Police later arrested the trio, who later confessed to participating in the crime.

Police said all three are currently being held in the St. Louis County Jail, each with a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved