MOST WANTED: St. Louis County Police list of 8 most wanted fugitives

The eight most wanted fugitives in St. Louis County (Credit: St. Louis County PD)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Police Department has released a list of their eight most wanted fugitives.

Dilbagh Singh, Kasper Madsen, Alfredo V. Barrera, Jimmy H. Nguyen, Clemente Marquez, Ibraheem D. Yasin, Alan E. Galicia-Hernandez and Mohsen J. Abu-Khudeier all have warrants issued for their arrest. Police caution that all suspects should be considered armed and/or dangerous.

Anyone who has seen one of the fugitives is asked to contact the county police department at 314-615-4692 or CrimeStoppers 1-866-371-8477.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved