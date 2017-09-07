Man's body found in Mississippi River near Alton - KMOV.com

Man's body found in Mississippi River near Alton

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
(Credit: KMOV) (Credit: KMOV)

ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man’s body was found in the Mississippi River near Alton late Thursday morning.

The unidentified man’s body was found along the Great River Road near the “Welcome to Alton” sign.

No other details have been released.

