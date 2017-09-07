Stenger, Krewson aim to bring new Amazon HQ to St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOV.com) -- Amazon is on the hunt for a second home.

The e-commerce giant said Thursday that it will spend more than $5 billion to build another headquarters in North America. Amazon will stay put in its sprawling Seattle headquarters, and the new space will be "a full equal" with as many as 50,000 jobs, said founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger said via Twitter on Thursday that he and St. Louis Mayor Krewson are putting together a regional team to make an effort at luring the Seattle-based company to our area.

@LydaKrewson and I are assembling a regional team right now to bring next @Amazon HQ to STL region. @kmoxnews — Steve Stenger (@StengerSTLCo) September 7, 2017

Cities have until next month to apply through a special website , and the company said it will make a final decision next year. It gave few hints about where it would land, but did say it is looking at metropolitan areas with populations of more than a million that have the potential to attract top technical talent.

Amazon is growing rapidly: In just the last month it announced plans to build three new warehouses in Oregon, New York and Ohio, to pack and ship packages. And it recently paid close to $14 billion to buy organic grocer Whole Foods and its more than 465 stores. The company plans to hire 100,000 people by the middle of next year.