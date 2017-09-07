Armed Robbery in Metro East

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) --Two men in Fairview Heights allegedly held a man gunpoint and forced him to hand over his wallet early Thursday morning.

The man was walking east on St.Clair Ave. near Magdalena when the suspects approached him from behind around 1 a.m. The suspects took the man's wallet but he was not harmed during the incident.

The victim told police the men fled north into a nearby neighborhood. Following the robbery, a Fairview Heights K-9 team searched the area but did not find the suspects.

This investigation ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact police at 618-489-2100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-725-8477.

