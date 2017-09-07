Delta flight lands safely after reporting engine outage - KMOV.com

Delta flight lands safely after reporting engine outage

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A Delta flight landed safely at St. Louis Lambert International Airport after reporting a front engine was out Thursday morning.

Airport officials said the plane had taken off from St. Louis headed towards Atlanta when the pilot experienced trouble shortly after takeoff and alerted the tower. The plane then turned around and landed safely without any help around 7:40 a.m.

After landing, crews were checking out the plane for any problems.

No other details have been released.

