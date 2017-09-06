Police investigating after St. Charles officer rear-ended on Highway 370

ST.CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A St. Charles officer is recovering after he was rear-ended while in a squad car on the side of Interstate 370 Wednesday night.

The St. Charles Police Department confirms the officer and his K9 partner were inside his car when it was struck from behind while working as an assist unit to a police officer who was attempting to help a person with car problems.

The officer was rushed to the hospital and the K9 was sent to a veterinary hospital. The officer suffered minor injuries, according to officials. Police said the K9 suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The car that hit the officer's car vehicle remained at the crash scene. The driver of the car sustained minor injuries in the incident.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 370 were shutdown for a short period of time following the incident.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

