Greitens: No plans to call special session to force out 2 state lawmakers

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says he has no plans to call a special session to force out a pair of state lawmakers.

In August, Representatives Maria Chappelle-Nadal and Warren Love made controversial comments on Facebook.

Lt. Gov. Mike Parson urged Greitens to call a special session to remove them. He will hold a press conference in Jefferson City Thursday to call for the special session.

Gov. Greitens said he believes both should be removed but lawmakers have the power to do so without a special session.

