St. Louis Blues files lawsuit against St. Louis City Comptroller over renovations

The St. Louis City Comptroller Darlene Green is responding to a lawsuit filed against her over the Scottrade Center renovations.

Attorneys for Darlene Green are asking for one count of the lawsuit to be dismissed.

The St. Louis Blues filed a request in court in August asking for a judge to force Green to issue bonds already approved for the renovations.

Green says she fears it will hurt the city’s credit rating.

A judge has given Green until Sept. 15 to make a final decision.

