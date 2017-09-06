11-year-olds among suspects in Tower Grove South attack

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two 11-year-olds were part of an attack in Tower Grove South that injured four people on Labor Day, police said Wednesday.

The attack happened in the middle of the afternoon on Monday along Bamberger off of Gravois.Two men and two women were attacked by seven people, police said, adding four of them are under the age of 18. Police said this all started after a previous run in between two of the people involved.

When officers arrived around 1:35 p.m. a 27-year old woman was unresponsive. She was taken to the hospital and is now recovering. The three others injured weren’t treated.

Neighbors are concerned about growing violence in the area and hope the problem will get under control.

“I want my children to be able to grow up in a community, in this environment, this world and society knowing that love conquers hate. Even if you are mad or something happens you can turn the other cheek and wake up the next morning and say it wasn’t a good day yesterday I want to do better,” said a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified.

Neighbors said the victims are refugees and are asking for privacy as they recover. The International Institute of St. Louis said it’s assisting the family with their needs.

Police continue to investigate and are still looking for an 18-year old man and an unknown man who are suspects.

Click here to view the YouCaring fundraising page set up to help the family.

