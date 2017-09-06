Parents upset over bullying in Riverview School District

Ashley Clemons says her daughter has been bullied in the Riverview Gardens School District (Credit: KMOV)

A St. Louis County school district is facing bullying accusations.

With a new year underway, parents in the Riverview School District say the bullying is happening all over again, and the district's not doing enough to end it.

"I saw every single student that put their hands on her," read a note written to Ashley Clemons by her 10-year-old daughter's teacher. "It was a gang fight."

Clemons said her child's been bullied for months, coming home from Danforth Elementary with cuts on her face.

"I'm angry, very angry," said Clemons. "That's all I can say about the situation it's sad."

Clemons claims Riverview Gardens School District has done little to help her daughter.

"I'm about to move out of the district because I feel like I'm not going to get any help," said Clemons.

"We're doing everything that we can to address bullying and in this particular case," said Danforth Elementary principal Sheri Schjolberg. "I hear mom's concerns and I certainly do understand."

Schjolberg said incidents of bullying are reported and investigated.

"It is our hope that we can prove as a district and a school that we truly do love our kids and we do just about anything we can to ensure their safety," said Schjolberg.

"My children were jumped by other children on their way home," said Trista Goodson, whose children go to Gibson Elementary.

She said Riverview Gardens has also failed to keep her kids safe.

"It's difficult, it's hard as a parent to see my kids come home everyday crying," said Goodson.

Clemons has started a petition to stop bullying in St. Louis-area schools.

She and Goodson are also planning a parent youth group to talk about solutions.

To donate to the YouCaring campaign, click here.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved