Governor Greitens addresses why Blue Alert was not sent

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) –The Blue Alert System became effective in August, but after two officers were recently shot, residents are asking why it wasn’t activated.

Governor Eric Greitens made a visit to St. Peters today and told News 4 he visited the two St. Louis Police officers.

“The Blue Alert system is a fantastic tool for us,” said Governor Greitens.

The system is designed to send out statewide information on any suspects who injure or kill police officers.

One of the guidelines from the state police is that the police department involved in any incident with an officer hurt has to request the Blue Alert.

St. Louis Police in a statement, say they are still working on establishing an internal protocol for the new program. Guidelines for the Blue Alerts leave it up to the police department involved to request it.

