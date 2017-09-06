Police investigating after 14-year-old boy shot in the hip

St. Louis police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot in the hip on Wednesday.

The shooting happened in the 5500 block of Etzel Place, which is in the city's West End neighborhood. Police tell News 4 that the victim was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

No other information is available at this time.

