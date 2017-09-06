St. Louis Airport Commission approves change for extended free Wi-Fi

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Travelers at St. Louis Lambert International Airport could soon be taking advantage of longer free Wi-Fi usage.

The St. Louis Airport Commission approved the change Wednesday, to take a leap from 20 free minutes a day to 60 minutes.

“We have heard the demand for additional free Wi-Fi time from our users, said Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge. “Providing one hour of free Wi-Fi aligns with what many other airports are providing as an amenity, and we think people will be very pleased.”

Wi-Fi services are provided through Boingo. St. Louis renewed their service contract with Boingo two years ago, and the additional free time is part of a contract amendment.

Pending approval from City of St. Louis Board of Alderman, the change should go into effect as soon as Oct. 1, 2017.

