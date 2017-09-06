Second suspect charged in August double homicide in St. Louis - KMOV.com

Second suspect charged in August double homicide in St. Louis

Marvell Minnis (Credit: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department
Korey Edwards (Credit: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

A second suspect has been charged in connection to a double homicide that happened on August 29 in St. Louis. 

41-year-old Marvell Minnis faces two counts of first degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action for his role in the deaths of 44-year-old Matthew Barry and 45-year-old Otis Bennett.

The shootings happened in the 1300 block of Belt, where police found Barry dead in the driver's seat of a vehicle, with gunshot wounds to his head and chest. Edwards was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. An investigation determined that the two victims were killed following an argument with 34-year-old Korey Edwards. 

On August 30, prosecutors charged Edwards with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.

Minnis is currently being held on a $500,000 cash only bond. The investigation is ongoing. 

