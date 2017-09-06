Second suspect charged in August double homicide in St. Louis

A second suspect has been charged in connection to a double homicide that happened on August 29 in St. Louis.

41-year-old Marvell Minnis faces two counts of first degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action for his role in the deaths of 44-year-old Matthew Barry and 45-year-old Otis Bennett.

The shootings happened in the 1300 block of Belt, where police found Barry dead in the driver's seat of a vehicle, with gunshot wounds to his head and chest. Edwards was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. An investigation determined that the two victims were killed following an argument with 34-year-old Korey Edwards.

On August 30, prosecutors charged Edwards with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.

Minnis is currently being held on a $500,000 cash only bond. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved