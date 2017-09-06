Iconic Richmond Heights florist to move, urgent care set to open

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Richmond Heights is getting a new urgent care on the corner of the busy intersection of Big Bend and Clayton Road.

This new change means stores like Jon Paul Designs and Alex Waldbart Florist will soon be moving.

"It has been in my family since 1872 which makes this year 145 years old," says Claire Kramer.

But, like all good things, Alex Waldbart Florist, fourth generation owner Kramer and her team's time at this location has come to end.

"It is just someone else's turn on this corner," Kramer said.

"It is a very busy intersection and it;s a great visual place to be," says Dr. Matt Bruckel.

Bruckel owns various Total Access Urgent Cares throughout St. Louis County. When he heard the building was up for sale, he says he had a vision for it.

Richmond Heights City Council signed off on it Tuesday night.

"There are lots of neighborhoods around us and people want to go to the doctor in their neighborhood," Bruckel said.

But no changes will come until next year. Both businesses were given the chance to stay here through the holidays.

"We are fortunate enough to have the opportunity to do a development at this intersection, but we don't want these businesses to suffer," says Bruckel.

As for the flower shop, you have not seen the last of it.

"I am going to find a new location. I want to stay in the area," Kramer said.

