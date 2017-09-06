Imagine a Better St. Louis: Human Society of Missouri hosting telethon

The Humane Society of Missouri is asking for the public's help with donations Wednesday night and Thursday night to support animal rescue and recovery. (Credit: KMOV)

The Humane Society of Missouri is asking for the public's help with donations Wednesday night and Thursday night to support animal rescue and recovery.

“The second chances telethon on tonight benefits our rescue pet trauma fund,” said Anne Mclaughin, Humane Society of Missouri.

The second chances fund is used to help heal abused or neglected animals, like Bowie.

“Bowie came to the Humane Society as a stray, he was unable to walk, we found out that both of his elbows were broken,” said Mclaughin.

With the Humane Society’s help, Bowie made a full recovery.

Even if you can only give a small amount, Purina is stepping in to double any donations made during the telethon.

The Humane Society also encourages local residents to sign up as volunteers to help with the animals’ recovery.

Tune in Wednesday and Thursday night at 6:30 pm on KMOV to watch the program.

