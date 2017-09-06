Greitens visits manufacturing plan in St. Charles County to promote job growth

Seyer Industries in St. Charles County is involved in defense contracting, making parts for aerospace and maritime industries, and the governor came there to take some of the credit for that.

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens took a tour of the manufacturing plant right off of Interstate 70, and even handled some of the equipment on the line. The plan is adding 125 jobs to its workforce of 250, all of which are non-union jobs.

The company is also making the place bigger, adding 70,000 square feet to its facility. Greitens says it's part of his plan to clear up regulations on businesses.

"The fact is, because of the actions we're taking, we are getting results," Greitens said. "Since we came into office, Missouri has now moved up nine places in the rankings of the best places to do business."

This was the last stop of several around the state for Greitens, who visited businesses he says are adding over 850 jobs in Missouri.

