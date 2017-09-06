2-year-old girl who was badly burned in car fire dies

A GoFundMe was set up for 2-year-old Paisley Ervin after she was badly burned in a car fire on August 26, 2017. Paisley passed away on September 5 (Credit: GoFundMe/Ervin family)

The 2-year old girl who was badly burned in a car fire has died.

Paisley Ervin was riding in a car with her brother and grandparents in August when the car burst into flames after running over a piece of metal.

Paisley suffered third and fourth degree burns to over 70 percent of her body. Her grandparents suffered third degree burns trying to get Paisley out of the car.

Brett and Jennifer Emo drove past the flaming car and stopped to help when they saw two adults trying to get Paisley out of the car. Jennifer sustained minor burns to her hands and wrists trying to rescue Paisley.

"It was a very horrifying event in the brief moment we were driving past," said Brett Emo.

A GoFundMe for Paisley raised over $50,000 for her family. Paisley's eight-year old brother, Levi, wasn't hurt in the accident.

