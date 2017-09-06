Fairview Heights man charged with robbing Belleville Subway store

A Fairview Heights man faces criminal charges after he robbed a Subway restaurant in Belleville, Ill.

Prosecutors have charged 24-year-old Henry C. St. James III with one felony count of aggravated robbery following the August 14 incident.

Police say St. James III entered the Subway restaurant in the 2300 block of B Old Collinsville Road and ordered two subs. When the employee opened the cash register, St. James III pulled out a gun and demanded money. He then grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash and drove away from the scene. There were no injuries.

St. James III is being held on a $40,000 bond.

