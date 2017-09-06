Cardinals trade for RHP Juan Nicasio

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals announced Wednesday they acquired RHP Juan Nicasio from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for minor league infielder Eliezer Alvarez.

Nicasio has appeared in a league-leading 67 games this season, beginning the year on the Pirates before being placed on irrevocable waivers by the Bucs in the end of August.

The Phillies claimed the righty, who has an ERA of 2.79 in 61.1 innings and 61 strikeouts on the year.

Because he was added to the roster after the deadline, he will not be eligible for postseason play should the Cardinals make the playoffs. He is a free agent at the end of the season.

Alvarez, 22, began the year in Double-A Springfield and hit .248/.318/.390 on the year. He can play both infield positions up the middle and was ranked as the Cardinals’ 19th best prospect according to MLB Pipeline.