Two arrested after uproar at civil courts building in St. Louis

Chestnut Street was temporarily closed on September 6, 2017 as police investigated a disturbance that began in the civil courts building (Credit: KMOV)

Two people are in police custody after a disturbance that occurred in the civil courts building on Wednesday.

Police say the incident at Market Street and North Tucker Boulevard started inside the building and eventually spilled outside, temporarily closing Chestnut Street.

The names of those involved have not been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

