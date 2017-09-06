Lincoln County man charged with spanking child until she vomited

In August, police say 29-year-old Andrew Sumner of Lincoln County held a girl less than three years old over a toilet and would not stop spanking her until she stopped crying. (Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

A Lincoln County man has been charged with child abuse after authorities say he spanked a child until she vomited.

In August, police say 29-year-old Andrew Sumner of Lincoln County held a girl less than three years old over a toilet and would not stop spanking her until she stopped crying.

Sumner later told investigators he spanked the girl too hard and left her with bruises. He has been charged with felony abuse or neglect of a child, and is currently being held in the Lincoln County Jail under a $50,000 cash only bond.

Additionally, Sumner cannot have contact with the victim or her family, and cannot have any unsupervised visits with anyone under the age of 18. Detectives are currently looking into additional allegations.

