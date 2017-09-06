Berkeley man sentenced on murder for hire charges

William Clarett, 34, has been sentenced to 120 months in prison on conspiracy to commit murder for hire charges (Credit: Cottleville Police Department)

A Berkeley man who was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder for hire has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

William Clarett, 34, was previously charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action related to the 2015 shooting death of Travis Hayden in Berkeley. A witness later identified Clarett as the shooter.

After the witness testified before a grand jury in St. Louis County, an inmate at the St. Louis County Justice Center, where Clarett was being held, told authorities that Clarett was trying to find someone to kill the witness.

An undercover officer with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives then posed as a potential hitman, and spoke to Clarett six times in June 2016 about killing the witness. Clarett later met with the officer and provided $500 from his commissary and a photograph of the witness.

