Dozens of companies looking to hire at September job fair

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Dozens of companies will be looking to hire at a job fair on Thursday, Sept. 14.

The job fair will help to fill over 1,000 local positions in everything from accounting to welding.

Job seekers should dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes. Admission and parking at the job fair are free.

The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel at 1973 Craigshire.

