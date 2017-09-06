Woman dies after being hit by car in South City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman died after being hit by a car in south St. Louis late Tuesday night.

The unidentified woman was hit in the area of Morganford and Wilmington around 9:50 p.m. After being struck, she was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The vehicle that hit the woman remained at the scene.

No other details have been released.

