Krewson's town hall meeting focused on police brutality

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Crime was one of the big topics at Mayor Lyda Krewson's first ever town hall, her first of five scheduled town halls taking place this month.

Despite the YouTube video she released addressing the Stockley verdict earlier today,

Mayor Krewson's staff tells me tonight was more about engaging with the community.

Emotions were on full display as more than 100 people filled the O'Fallon park rec complex to address the mayor.

She discussed several issues, but by the end of the night, one took focus.

With the Stockley verdict still looming, several citizens are calling for change. One pointedly raised the issue saying, “I think one of the most critical areas that needs to be addressed is out of control police."

Several people held signs showcasing their opinions on police and some called for the resignation of top officers.

Krewson proposed adding more officers to cut down on crime, but attendees were resistant. Many said they believe the problem is systemic.

Once the town hall wrapped up, News 4 tried talking to the mayor, but our request for comment was denied.

Krewson's next town hall is set for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Schlafly branch library on West Florissant.