St. Charles Police searching for 6 suspects involved in wedding brawl

ST.CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Charles Police are investigating a fight that left two victims injured on Historic Main Street Sunday night.

Cell phone video captured a brawl that broke out at midnight during a wedding.

Police say they have identified six suspects and two victims at the scene but have not made any arrests.

No information has been released about the conditions of the victims at this time.

