St. Louis family stranded in St. Maarten prepares for Hurricane Irma

ST. MAARTEN (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis couple is stranded in the path of Hurricane Irma and have no choice but to ride out the storm.

“We definitely tried to get off the island but there are no flights going out and the airport is shut down,” said Cheryl Adams who, along with her family, is stranded on the island of St. Maarten. “By tomorrow morning around eight o'clock is when all hell is supposed to break loose."

The family was evacuated from their condo and taken to a safer location.

There is also a curfew in effect as the island braces for impact.

Irma's winds were 185 mph Tuesday, a strong Category 5 storm, and forecasters at the National Hurricane Center said it could strengthen more as it neared the eastern-most Caribbean islands. The storm had the most powerful winds ever recorded for a storm in the Atlantic Ocean.