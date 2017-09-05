Community rally behinds bartender brutally attacked in University City

Justin Hood, 19, is charged with assault in the attack of Jimmy Muckle. (Credit: Police)

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The community is coming together to help a local bartender who was brutally beaten during an attempted robbery in University City.

Jimmy Muckle was walking to his work at Three Kings Public House in the Loop on August 23 to help a co-worker when two men attacked him.

“I was walking down the street, ear phones in, changing the music, and got knocked over,” said Muckle.

When he tried to get up, the two suspects kept beating him into the sidewalk. They asked for his money but didn’t have any. It all happened at 6:30 in the evening on Stanford Avenue, a usually quiet residential street a few blocks from the Loop.

“People get paralyzed this way, get killed this way, I’m extremely lucky,” said Muckle. He’s lucky to be alive, but still very bruised and battered. He has facial fractures, staples across his head and had to have a tracheotomy during his surgery. He spend days in the ICU.

Now, the bartender who’s been making friends with customers at Three King’s for years is getting help in return. A GoFundMe page is up and running and a fundraiser is planned at the bar on Sept. 11 from 4:00 to close to help pay for the mounting medical costs.

“Just seeing the love from everyone is helping out a lot,” he said.

Police arrested and charged one teenager in the attack. Justin Hood, 19, is charged with assault. They are still actively looking for the second suspect.

Muckle hopes to return to work this weekend and he plans to continue walking to work, refusing to let the attackers take away his sense of security.

“I will never ever quit walking to work it’s one of the most enjoyable parts of my life.”

