St. Louis Police Foundation raises over $200,000 at annual kickoff luncheon

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Police Foundation raised $230,000 for area police at the 10th Annual Fall Sports Kickoff Luncheon.

The raised money will be used to order new technology, equipment and training programs.

The event featured Emmy award-winning sports broadcaster Joe Buck and Hall of Famers Dan Dierdorf of the National Football League and Ozzie Smith of Major League Baseball.

So far, the foundation has raised more than $11 million to support both the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the St. Louis County Police Department.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.