Unclaimed Mega Millions ticket bought at Florissant Quik-Trip

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – If you recently bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket in the St. Louis area, check your numbers!

A winning “Match Five” ticket was sold at a Quik-Trip in Florissant on Dunn Rd.

The ticket is worth $1 million dollars. The winner numbers were 4, 13, 31, 50, 64 and the mega-plier is 12.

Officials say the winner has until February 28, 2018 to claim their prize.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.