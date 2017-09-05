Millstadt men delivering supplies in Texas told to stop by law enforcement

Scott Green and two friends took their swamp buggy, or mud truck, to Port Arthur, Texas.

A pair of men from Millstadt who took their "swamp buggy" to Texas to give aide to flood victims had a viral run-in with law enforcement.

News 4 reported the men took their vehicle to Port Arthur, Texas to do whatever they could to lend a hand.

This time around, their trek to deliver a truckload of supplies was halted by local law enforcement.

"We were just blindsided by it," Scott Green said. "We weren't expecting it by any means."

Green and two others drove a pair of the vehicles to Texas because they thought that would give them an advantage against the flooded terrain.

The now-viral video shows the men driving their vehicles before a law enforcement officer instructs them to get out of the vehicle. During their conversation, Green said the officer explained they were having trouble with looters in the area.

"My house is flooded too and I've got to be out here helping people," the officer said in the video.

The officer told Green and the others he appreciated their intent, but told them to stop.