Governor Eric Greitens plans to visit St. Charles County

Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens speaks during a service honoring Missouri heroes in the capitol rotunda in Jefferson City, Mo., Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

ST.CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Governor Eric Greitens plans to make a visit to St. Charles County Wednesday afternoon.

The Missouri governor will be at Seyer Industries in St. Peters near Interstate 70 and 370.

Stay tuned to KMOV.com for more updates on Greitens’ visit.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.