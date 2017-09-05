Mother calls in IL school bomb threat

Police are saying a bomb threat towards a Madison County elementary school was not only a hoax, but one acted out by a student's mother.

Alhambra Primary School was evacuated early Tuesday after the threat was made.

The school said it was a mother who called and said her child had a bomb in her backpack.

After the evacuations were made, the search began for the bomb. But nothing was found by investigators.

News 4 has reached out to police to see if any charges will be sought against the mother. There is no decision made at this time.

The mother has not yet been identified.

