Woman believed kidnapped safe after approaching casino guards

Over 100,000 cans of water will soon be arriving in Texas for victims of Hurricane Harvey.More >
Over 100,000 cans of water will soon be arriving in Texas for victims of Hurricane Harvey.More >
Former President Barack Obama calls President Donald Trump's decision to phase out the so-called DACA program "cruel" and "self-defeating."More >
Former President Barack Obama calls President Donald Trump's decision to phase out the so-called DACA program "cruel" and "self-defeating."More >
President Donald Trump will phase out a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children.More >
President Donald Trump will phase out a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children.More >